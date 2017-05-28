Blondel wins second island title

DANNY BLONDEL is the Guernsey golf champion for a second time.

He beat the Royal Guernsey Golf Club captain Nigel Vaudin 3 & 2 in today's 36-hole final at L'Ancresse.

Blondel had been 4 up at lunch after a morning round disrupted by a thunderstorm that caused play to be suspended for 90 minutes.

The Guernsey champion will now face his Jersey counterpart Jason Stokes in the Channel Islands final next month.