Austen back at Bels

ANT AUSTEN is returning to Bels after a brief stint away, but this time in the role as the club’s assistant coach in time for the next Priaulx League season.

The midfielder left the club back in the winter to join North, but less than six months later, and after struggling to fully recover from a knee injury, returns to the Track.

It is, though, unlikely that he will play much, if at all, instead focusing on assisting Bels coach Charlie Pinsard in his second season in charge.

After a debut season that saw his side bottom of the Priaulx League with just one win to their name, Pinsard is confident that the addition of Austen proves his club are moving forward.

‘Having Ant on board is fantastic news for the club and myself,’ he said.

‘Ant has an educated football brain and plenty of Priaulx League playing experience [including winning the league twice in succession at Bels in 2013 and 2014].

‘This alone proves that the hard work we are putting in to rebuild the club is slowly bringing its rewards.’