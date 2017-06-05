Nervous Cobo forget their evening woes with win

INTERMITTENTLY they would shoot themselves in the foot, but Cobo had sufficient cool heads in a long batting order to get home at KGV and will be relieved to get their season back on track with this two-wicket Weekend Championship win over Irregulars-Wanderers.

Their second straight win in the local precursor to the restored CI League came with just three balls to spare and after their Evening League struggles there was a smile back on Jamie Nussbaumer’s face at the end.

In truth, they somewhat fell over the line, late panic setting in after the fall of Olly Nightingale's wicket, run out for 47 attempting a crazy single to mid-on.

Irregulars-Wanderers played a full part in a good game and had Matt Stokes, their skipper, felt able to bowl a full stint at full pace, it might have had a different result.

More in Monday’s Guernsey Press.

