Social game on brink of extinction

THE future of the island’s sole remaining social football league hangs in the balance.

After the demise of the Sunday league now the Saturday Football League faces going to the wall.

A decision on whether the long-standing league continues will be made at this Thursday’s AGM and league president Robbie Dover is urging any new potential teams to contact him urgently if they wish to consider entering a team for the 2017/18 season.

With many teams choosing to go down the GFA route last season’s six-team division format is set for further cuts which may render the league unworkable.

More in Monday’s Guernsey Press.

[comments­_cta]