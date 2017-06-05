Wellfair back on top a decade after previous title

SUE WELLFAIR has claimed her third island women’s title, 10 years after her second.

The back-to-back winner in 2006 and 2007 just about managed to hold on to her lead on Saturday afternoon against another multiple former winner and defending champion Kay Mapley to win on the 36th and last green having gone into lunch with a commanding 5 up lead.

It was a different story in the bronze division final, though, as novice golfer Rochelle Vaudin, the former Women’s Muratti football star and island basketballer, showed that she is becoming adept at individual sports with an impressive 12 & 10 win over Judith Tolcher.

Vaudin revealed that she had felt nervous starting out, but really enjoyed the experience in what will surely be her only bronze final as signs are she could soon be mixing it in the silver division.

Meanwhile, Isaac Bate won the Saffery Champness Island Junior Championship on Sunday as opponent Rory McKenna unfortunately had to retire injured after stepping in a rabbit hole during the afternoon round. Bate was 2 up after 26 holes when McKenna conceded.

