Cunningham and Eggo in record-breaking field

REIGNING island senior champion Peter Cunningham and Guernsey’s former Walker Cup player Bobby Eggo are part of a record-breaking field at the English Senior Amateur Open Championship this week.

The over-55s event has attracted 439 entries, which is almost 80 more than ever before, with the cut for the 288 places coming at a handicap of 4.5, a record low for the championship.

Cunningham from Alderney and Eggo will be joined at Saunton by Jersey players Trevor Gray and Bob Wickings as well as the 2016 Ravenscroft Guernsey Open Matchplay finalist Alan Mew from Hampshire.

Those who have made the initial cut will start their challenge in the three-day, 54-hole strokeplay event tomorrow at Saunton Golf Club in Devon.

The players will play one round on each of the club’s two courses – East and West – over the first two days with the leading 80 competitors after 36 holes playing a further 18 holes on Friday over the East course.

‘This has always been one of our most popular championships but this year’s entry has been amazing,’ said Toby Thorne, England Golf’s deputy championship director.