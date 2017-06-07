Stokes says yes to second title bid

CHANNEL Islands champion Jason Stokes is to return to La Grande Mare for a second crack at landing the Ravenscroft Open matchplay title next month.

Stokes, who lost at the semi-final stage to England senior Alan Mew last year, is keen to improve on that showing and as he heads into this week’s Hampshire County Championships at Grouville in Jersey, then onto the 2017 CI final against Danny Blondel and then the NatWest Island Games in Gotland, the hugely talented youngster does so as a plus three handicap golfer, one of just two in the Channel Islands.

Confirmation of Stokes’ entry takes the total number of Ravenscroft players to 10, with four more spots available to those who come through the home club qualifier, plus two final wild card picks.