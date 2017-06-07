The Baa-Baas win again as Nightingale smites Cobo

TOM NIGHTINGALE smashed two sixes in a late cameo as the ‘Baa-Baas’ won again last night. These new boys are flying.

For a long while it seemed Matt Stokes was safely guiding Irregulars Barbarians to a fourth straight win at windswept KGV with just the sort of innings which sets him apart from any other local batsman.

Then, to great surprise, he got out for 28, flashing at a wide one and Jamie Nussbaumer grabbed a super catch way to his right behind the stumps.

But the Baa-Baas need not worry, Nightingale had it all under control, much to Cobo’s chagrin.

But what was good news for the Division One ‘newbies’ was bad for Cobo who now have gone four games without a win and have a solitary point to their name a third of the way into the season.

Zak Damarell’s lively 39 also paid a significant role in the win, which came with exactly an over to spare.