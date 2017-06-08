Eggo in a tie for 26th after day one

BOBBY EGGO made a good start to his English Senior Men’s Amateur Open Championship campaign at Saunton Golf Club in Devon yesterday.

The Guernsey star shot a three-over-par opening round of 74 on the East course to be in a tie for 26th out of 287 players still in the field after 18 holes of the 54-hole event.

After a double-bogey at the first, Eggo recovered well and carded three birdies to lie five shots off clear leader Richard Norton of Beverley & East Riding, who is the only man under par after his 69 on the West course, which Eggo will play today.

Jersey’s Trevor Gray is also on three-over-par while his fellow Caesarean Bob Wickings is seven-over and Alderney’s reigning CI senior champion Peter Cunningham started with an 11-over 82.

Ravenscroft Guernsey Open Matchplay 2016 runner-up Alan Mew from Stoneham GC in Hampshire is tied second on one-over-par.