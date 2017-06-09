Griffins beat the rain - and Rovers - to keep title challenge on track

THE really heavy rain did not arrive in time to come to Rovers’ rescue last night.

Previous brief evening showers had not been enough to drive the players from the field and when a more substantial downpour finally did hit Port Soif at a time when Griffins would have been in the 13th over of their reply, they had already wrapped up victory in the 12th by 10 wickets.

The result of this Evening League Division One clash had been beyond doubt long before that, though.

Rovers ended with just 77 from their 20 overs before in reply, Josh Butler and Dave Hooper made light work of the Griffins chase.

The result keeps the defending champions on the coat-tails of the unbeaten leaders Irregulars Barbarians and already the league is, to all intents and purposes, a two-horse race