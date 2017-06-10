Sharman left with keeper headache ahead of Island Games

DESPITE missing half-a-dozen of his travelling group, Steve Sharman says that tonight’s friendly match is good preparation for his Island Games squad.

Upton Park FC visit Footes Lane for a warm-up match just 15 days before the Sarnians begin their gold medal defence in Gotland, when they take on Aland.

However, manager Sharman will not be able to assess the form of his entire travelling 20-man squad, with one place still unconfirmed and six players off-island and thus missing today’s match.

Josh Addison’s withdrawal through injury means that Sharman is in the process of deciding who will fill that void and accompany goalkeeper Leroi Riley in the squad on the flight to Gotland.

Of the 19 remaining, each of Simon Geall, Ross Allen, Keanu Marsh, River Marsh, Paris Pereira and Josh Steel are holidaying, meaning they will not take on Upton Park.

Nevertheless, Sharman is buoyant about tonight, with there currently being no injury concerns at all within his remaining 19.

‘Even with those players away we have 12 outfield players in the squad, so it is still a good opportunity to try things out that we have been working on in training,’ he said.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7.30 at Footes Lane.