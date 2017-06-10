The end of an era as Saturday League ends 11-a-side social football

SOCIAL league 11-a-side football in Guernsey is gone – at least for now.

The decision of the IAG Saturday League to cease the full-sized game at Thursday evening’s annual meeting brings to an end more than 50 years of non-GFA football on the island.

However, instead of folding as an organisation completely, the league has decided to continue and to try to offer outdoor eight-a-side football from this autumn.

With just six teams completing last season’s campaign and some of those leaving over the summer, the decision to fold had been expected unless new teams came forward.

They did not, but the league will still continue and president Robbie Dover had mixed feelings after an eventful AGM.