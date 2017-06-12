Guernsey 0, Upton Park FC 1

THE availability of Kyle Smith – or potentially lack of it due to injury – was the biggest talking point from this drab Saturday night Footes Lane friendly.

Four weeks after his side’s Muratti victory on the same pitch and a fortnight ahead of a NatWest Island Games gold medal defence, Steve Sharman will have been hoping for his Guernsey side to dust away any cobwebs.

But while they may have done that to a degree, it will be with some concern about Smith that manager Sharman approaches the immediate build-up to the Gotland trip.

A heavy tackle from Upton Park captain Conor Mitchell ended the young striker’s involvement in the 25th minute as he left proceedings gingerly and clutching his arm.

And that could be just the start of the injury woes because there were further injury stoppages throughout the match for others.

Robbie Legg, Rory Moriarty, Angus Mackay and Jacob Fallaize all received treatment for knocks or were forced out of the action at some point, with Smith and Legg’s setbacks looking potentially the most problematic.

Smith played alongside Danny Hale at the attacking spearhead of a 3-4-3 formation during his brief time on the pitch but this was a night when, for the most part, Guernsey flattered to deceive.

Upton Park were a stronger side and more tactically astute than some would have expected due to their newly-formed nature, but to be blunt, the hosts were poor for nearly the entirety.

There were a few moments of optimism – mainly provided from the excellent Matt Loaring – but from an attacking sense, Guernsey did not give the visitors enough to worry about.

Although Upton Park themselves did not create bucket-loads of chances, Craig Lawrence’s 49th minute tap in on one of the occasions the home defence fell asleep was the difference.