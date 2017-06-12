Watson upbeat despite Surbiton final defeat

HEATHER WATSON’S excellent run at the Aegon Surbiton Trophy ultimately came to a disappointing end in yesterday’s final.

The Guernsey player had started her grass court season in promising style with four victories to reach the showpiece event at Surbiton Racket & Fitness Club, but the in-form Magdalena Rybarikova proved too strong in the final of the $100,000 event as she claimed her third ITF singles title of the year.

The Slovakian, who is currently ranked 192nd in the world rankings after a seven-month injury lay-off but has been as high as 31st, beat the sixth seed Watson 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

Watson was given overwhelming support from the sell-out crowd at Surbiton and said the week has given her confidence for the entire grass court season.

‘If somebody had have have told me that I was going to make a final in my first week on grass, I would have taken it and signed,’ she said.