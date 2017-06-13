Coach Sharman's injury fears ease

GUERNSEY will still have a full squad to work with when they defend their Island Games title after some injury fears from the weekend were allayed.

In their 1-0 friendly defeat to Upton Park FC at Footes Lane on Saturday night, a handful of Steve Sharman’s home side picked up knocks of different severities throughout the match.

But despite each of Robbie Legg, Kyle Smith, Rory Moriarty, Jacob Fallaize and Angus Mackay requiring treatment at some point, all will be ready to make the trip to Gotland.

‘At the time there was quite a bit of concern that some of the injuries were a bit more serious and that players might be ruled out,’ said Guernsey coach Sharman.

‘But fortunately they are all impact injuries and all should be fine.