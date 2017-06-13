Lisa on target for a memorable summer

LISA GRAY performed brilliantly as one of three members of the Guernsey Island Games archery team who travelled to the national sports centre at Lilleshall to compete in the UK Masters weekend.

This is an invitation-only event and can be attended solely by those archers who reached Master Bowman or Grand Master Bowman status the previous season.

Mike Marquand, Gen Witham and Gray attended for the first time and found themselves among the elite of British archery, with Olympic and Great Britain team archers in abundance.

The event followed a seeding round with a Head-to-Head Knockout on the Saturday and a WA1440 round on the Sunday, with the overall winners decided from all three events.

Marquand and Witham managed a creditable 49th and 23rd, while Gray excelled.

Following up on her success at the Jersey Triple, she placed fourth in the Head-to-Head event, missing out on a place in the final by just a single arrow shoot-off.

On the Sunday, she hit her second Grand Master Bowman score of the season and placed third.

She was also a member of the Southern Counties team that beat the Northern Counties.

Jason Le Page and Mike Appelqvist also competed off-island at the Cymric Archers tournament in South Wales.

With a force 4-6 wind and some heavy showers, conditions were not ideal, but Le Page placed third over the two days and Appelqvist fourth.

Steve Yates also attended, shooting longbow, and placed second, losing by only five points over the two-day event.