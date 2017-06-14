Andy targets the top of the podium

PRIAULX junior has set the example that Priaulx senior now wants to follow at one of the most iconic races in motorsport.

Having spent last weekend at Croft watching his son Seb claimed two race victories, Andy Priaulx has targeted one himself this week at the Le Mans 24 Hours, the third round and the main highlight of the FIA World Endurance Championship calendar.

This will be the fourth time the Guernsey driver has been to the Circuit de la Sarthe and the second for the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team.

He has a podium to his name from 2010 and he hopes that, along with his teammates Harry Tincknell and Pipo Derani, he can be at the front of the field in their No. 67 Ford GT.

‘I defy any driver not to love this event once they have experienced the thrills of racing on this track,’ Priaulx said.

‘From my first visit I realised this was the pinnacle of sports car racing and an event that I wanted to do many times.

‘The recent test there went well and now I am hoping that we can be back where we were at the first round of this year’s WEC on the top step of the podium.’