Bristol City to face Green Lions at Footes Lane

BRISTOL CITY will play Guernsey FC for the Mike Thomas Memorial Trophy in a pre-season friendly at Footes Lane on Saturday 8 July.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson is looking forward to bringing his team to the island.

'It’s well-known that Steve [Lansdown, the Bristol City chairman] lives in Guernsey and it’s a game we’ve wanted to play for some time,' he said in a statement released by GFC today.

'Our staff have built up a good relationship with Tony Vance (Guernsey manager) and this friendly will only strengthen the bond further.'

GFC manager Tony Vance said it was an exciting announcement and a great test for his squad as they look to build up their fitness for the new Isthmian Division One South Season.

'This is an absolutely fantastic opportunity and experience for not only the club and all our players but also the people of Guernsey,' Vance told GuernseyFC.com.

'These days you do not get the opportunity to play against a Championship-level football club full of first-team players. I think the last time Guernsey got the opportunity to see and play against a professional first team at this level was over 20 years ago.

'I therefore really hope the public come and support this occasion as this will undoubtedly be a great opportunity to see at first hand the standard and levels these professionals play at typified by the fact that they currently have five full internationals within their ranks.

'I must take this opportunity to thank Bristol City’s manager Lee Johnson and his staff for this opportunity. This not only reinforces but possibly amplifies the link we have recently created with them and with the relationships we are building with the likes of Director of Recruitment, Brian Tinnion, I am sure we can continue to develop this partnership even further.

'Finally a big thank you to Stephen Lansdown, who of course lives over here in Guernsey for his continued support and endorsement of this link.

'The beach can wait, this is a one off opportunity to see a real footballing treat!'

The match will kick off at 1pm with tickets £10 for the Garenne Stand, £6 for a standing ticket and under-16s able to watch for just £1.

