One-time England hopeful Prichard in a different class

PAUL PRICHARD scored close to 17,000 first-class runs in a long career with Essex.

PAUL PRICHARD scored close to 17,000 first-class runs in a long career with Essex.

The one-time England hopeful also added 32 centuries and at a sun-kissed KGV yesterday he helped himself to another, one of the many he has scored in Dorset Over-50 colours and one that did for the Channel Islands seniors in their opening county clash of the new season.

Prichard, now 52, eased to an undefeated 138 to add to the 156 he has hit for Dorset this season and the CI bowlers found him impossible to contain as they sought to defend a 45-over total of 231 that was never likely to be enough.

And with Prichard finding very handy allies in Jim Royal and Robbie Ryan the visitors reached their target with more than seven overs to spare.

It had been a cakewalk.

Meanwhile, Griffins eased to a big 10-wicket victory over the GCB Development XI to keep their Evening League Division One title bid on track.