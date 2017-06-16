Sports Strategy back on the States agenda

DEPUTY Marc Leadbeater says he can relax again after revealing he and colleagues had come to an agreement for the Education, Sport & Culture to proceed with their Sports Strategy.

Criticism has been aimed at it after last month’s announcement that they were not planning to take the Sports Strategy forward due to the costs involved.

The abandonment of the strategy, which is part of the overarching Policy & Resource Plan, led many to claim that the States of Guernsey do not care enough about sport.

However, some deputies – including Matt Fallaize and Leadbeater – say they had been working on amendments since then to possibly expedite the Sports Strategy.

It seems to have had a positive effect, too, as ESC members Deputies Paul Le Pelley and Neil Inder have now submitted an amendment to include ‘a comprehensive Sports Strategy’ to the Policy & Resource Plan