A Le Mans thriller

IT WAS reckoned to be one of the most brutal 24-hour Le Mans races at the Circuit de la Sarthe for many years.

But Andy Priaulx was happy enough, his No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT coming through the field to snatch second place in the GT Pro class.

Last-minute struggles for the second-placed Corvette gave Priaulx’s colleague Harry Tincknell the opportunity to pounce and take the place just as the chequered flag fell.

In a door-to-door battle of manufacturers through the full 24-hours, Priaulx’s car that won the FIA World Endurance Championship season-opener at Silverstone proved its mettle once again with strong strategy and an incredible effort from the entire team.

‘That was an amazing race,’ said the Guernseyman.

‘It was a faultless race with faultless pit stops. These guys [the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team] deserve a medal as yet again they have risen to the

challenge.

‘It was a gruelling race. We had to fight through every lap, every pit stop, every moment of the 24 hours. Everything had to be perfect and it was.

‘Watching Harry at the end was nail-biting so when we saw the Corvette appear in Harry’s sights we knew he would get the job done and take second.’