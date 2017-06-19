Friedrich wins before work

CELEBRATION time in the Friedrich household yesterday.

Shame husband Richard had to rush off to work.

But if he was not tired enough after clinching his second Father’s Day Half Marathon win in the years, it was the case of a quick massage, offer his congratulations to wife Ulrike for successfully defending her women’s title and then get ready for his afternoon shift as an air traffic controller.

Victory for Friedrich did not come easy though.

After spending half the race running alongside, just behind, or just in front of Steve Dawes and visiting runner Christopher Peck in what was a three-way battle for glory from a long way out on a punishingly hot morning, Friedrich, now 35, used his old track speed to claim the honours by 14sec. in a time of 1-16.38.

‘It was hot but I don’t mind running in the heat,’ said the winner as he sat in the shade provided by the masseur’s gazebo.

‘I was grateful for Stephen for picking up the pace in the early part of the race as I wasn’t up for pacing because I knew I’ve still got a decent sprint finish from my old days of track races.’