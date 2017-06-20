Fallaize: 'Some of us do care'

VALE deputy Matt Fallaize has given assurances that there are States members who care for sport and wish to see it higher up the agenda.

He also agrees that sport does indeed need leadership in the States and his message to sports associations, clubs, administrators and participants, he said it is vital the committee for and is relieved that Education, Sport & Culture has resurrected the Sports Strategy as an amendment in the Policy & Resource Plan.

‘Eighteen months ago we managed to get a budget amendment through the States which directed the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture to develop a comprehensive sports strategy, including setting out future requirements for funding sport,’ explained Fallaize.

‘The Committee had been asking the States to relieve it of carrying out this important work.

‘This was hugely disappointing and did nothing to reassure the sporting community of the States’ interest in assisting and developing sport.

‘It is very good news that the Committee is seeking to amend its own proposals and put the sports strategy back on the table.’