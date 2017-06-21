Chalmers eyes up World Championships and pulls out of Island Games

CAMERON CHALMERS has withdrawn from the Guernsey Athletics team for the Gotland 2017 NatWest Island Games squad in favour of targeting a place at the IAAF World Championships in London.

The Gotland Games clash with the World Trials being held in Birmingham from 30 June until 2 July and earlier this summer Chalmers had hoped to broker an agreement with British Athletics to be able to compete for Guernsey next week but an agreement could not be reached.

British Athletics’ selection policy states that all athletes must compete in their respective event at the Trials if they wish to be selected for the World Championships in London.

The Sarnian had previously opted out of the World Trials to focus on the Island Games and European U23 Championships, but in light of his superb form and Great Britain’s other top men faltering to various extents, he felt after discussing with his coach James Hillier that he needed to aim for the Worlds in London.

It has been announced today that Chalmers is part of the GB squad heading to Poland for the European U23 Championships next month.

Chalmers will be replaced in the Guernsey 4x400m relay squad at the Island Games by youngster Peter Curtis, who looks to have a promising season in front of him. The experience he will gain in Gotland will certainly serve him well as he tackles the English Schools Championships in July and England Athletics Championships in August.