Ormer are off to the Etihad

ORMER FC are set to take on some of the best academy teams in the country – including Manchester City – in an exciting new-look games programme for next season.

The progressive Guernsey outfit, who will be at under-14s level come the new season, have spent the last two campaigns in the Nerf Junior Premier League.

But because of changes to its structure whereby it will become a nationwide league and thus make for trickier travel, Ormer have confirmed they will not be participating during 2017-18.

Instead, they are planning a friendly programme against academy sides from around England, including potentially matches on island.

On top of that Ormer are already entering the inaugural Southampton Cup in August and are the only non-academy side to be invited into it by the Premier League club.

On Monday night, they learned that they will face Southampton, Dinamo Zagreb and Servette in the group stage of that particular competition.

But that will just be the start of a quality fixture list.

‘We have already been invited by several clubs to play their academy sides and we are also in contact with several others who are interested,’ said head coach Ed Adams.

‘Top of that list is probably Man City, who have invited us to play a game at their Etihad Campus, while we also have games lined up against Bournemouth, Southampton and Aston Villa.

‘On top of that we are looking at playing the likes of Portsmouth and Brighton, as well as other southern-based sides, while the Southampton Cup will open up even more doors. We will be finalising a list of somewhere between 10 and 14 friendly matches against academy teams for next season.’

The plan is also to play in events such as the Iber Cup in Portugal, the Gothia Cup in Sweden, the Manchester Cup and Welsh Super Cup.