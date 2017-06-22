Horrocks is Raiders' first summer signing

NEW ZEALANDER Doug Horrocks has become the newest Guernsey Raider.

Guernsey Rugby Club director of rugby Jordan Reynolds yesterday announced the signing of the 24-year-old openside flanker, who will fill the vacancy left in his first-team squad by the departure of Frenchman Romain Mercadal.

Horrocks, pictured, arrived in the island at the weekend and will join the squad properly when pre-season training starts next week.

‘Doug has come from playing for Aberdeenshire in Scotland last year,’ Reynolds said.

‘He will be vying for the openside spot next season.’

After completing university, Horrocks worked for a couple of years in New Zealand before deciding to go travelling.

‘Rugby took me up to Scotland for a year,’ he said.

‘I wanted to kick on with my finance career so coming to Guernsey was a good opportunity for me.’