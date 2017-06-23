Smit in the runs again as Rovers easily see off youngsters

ROVERS won for the second time in a week and powerhouse GH Smit showed the boys in Ash Wright’s GCB Development XI a taste of cricketing brutality at Port Soif last evening where the Evening League Division One game was done and dusted well before 8pm.

Smit, who cracked a century in the win over the Baa-Baas last week, smote a 23-ball 50 and when the end came in the eighth over his 58 had included four sixes and six fours as Rovers made light work of despatching a far from full strength Development XI.

While Rovers footballers jogged past their home ground at the start of their pre-season preparations, the club’s cricket side took full control out in the middle and a target of a touch below four runs per over was never likely to cause the home side many problems.

And it didn’t.

With Smit not keen to hang around and benefitting from two chances put down, he struck the ball very hard and with his third six went to his half-century.

Four balls, one of them producing another maximum, and a four later, Rovers were home and dry.