Live: Gotland 2017 Natwest Island Games
Welcome to our rolling coverage of Gotland 2017.
ATHLETICS Sam Wallbridge and Alastair Chalmers both qualify as expected for tonight's 400 hurdles final— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
TENNIS Jo Dyer & Lauren Barker both lose in straight sets as Guernsey lose 2-0 to Isle of Man in women's team SF - bronze medal for Guernsey— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Badminton in the final of the team event at 6pm tonight! Good luck Guernsey! It'll be Jersey or Isle of Man pic.twitter.com/sL8ILyp0UB— GIGA (@guernseyiga) June 26, 2017
Garry Dodd and Dawn Morgan win deciding mixed doubles rubber as table tennis make it 4 wins from 4 with 4-3 group stage victory over Jersey— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Another Silver medal too, as Bowie finishes second in the individual time trial event— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Guernsey win their second gold medal of the Games as Jo Watts and Karina Bowie win women's cycling time trial team event— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Guernsey have beaten Faroes 3-1 to reach badminton team final this evening @NWIslandGames #Gotland2017— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Full @NWIslandGames #Gotland2017 coverage in today's @GuernseyPress @guernseyiga #sport #Guernsey pic.twitter.com/3yMI8gcM6Y— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Chloe Le Tissier & Elena Johnson playing women's doubles rubber of badminton team semi v Faroes. Gsy 2-1 up @NWIslandGames #Gotland2017 pic.twitter.com/8nIssyWdpH— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Guernsey women's basketball team win opener against Isle of Man 63-26 @NWIslandGames #Gotland2017 pic.twitter.com/u6uYaR93e4— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017