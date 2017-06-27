‘Brilliant’ Babina the three-point queen

THERE was no doubting the star of the show as the Guernsey women’s team got their campaign off to a great start yesterday.

Ieva Babina was an almost bashful recipient of the MVP award, but she was the only candidate after a sterling performance in the 63-26 win over the Isle of Man at the Maxi Arena.

The guard officially scored nine three-pointers, although the Guernsey bench believe that she actually made 10, with a flurry of them in the third quarter even bringing coach Pat Ogier off his chair, armed aloft in admiration of his No. 9.

‘Ieva was brilliant,’ was his frank assessment afterwards, before adding the note of caution: ‘someone else has to make a shot, though, we cannot rely on Ieva to make everything.’

Guernsey now face a far sterner test against Menorca today.

‘There are definitely areas we need to improve on quickly,’ said Ogier.

‘But I was quite happy with the new girls coming into their fist Games, Eden [Fabbri] and Tia [Barnett], who have never played at this level before and you cannot underestimate that defensive effort to keep a team to 20-odd points at Island Games level is unreal.

‘The team ethic and ethos we showed there will stead us in good stead for tomorrow.’