Live: Gotland 2017 Natwest Island Games
Welcome to our rolling coverage of Gotland 2017.
Gotland 2017
Guernsey women's volleyball team in action against Saaremaa at Ishall @NWIslandGames #Gotland2017 pic.twitter.com/L38cC89Zsr— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017
BADMINTON Kevin Le Moigne beaten, but Jordan Trebert and Matt Haynes through men's singles last-64 - leaving three Sarnians in last-32 draw— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017
SWIMMING Tom Hollingsworth (100 fly), Tatiana Tostevin (100 back), Courtney Butcher (100 back) & Will Russell (50 breast) qualify for finals— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017
Guernsey have beaten Jersey 3-1 to win gold in the team badminton— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Top of the medals table #Gotland2017 #TeamGuernsey @NWIslandGames pic.twitter.com/o1QjTXc49g— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Gold for Guernsey quartet in men's 4x50m medley relay team by just 0.03sec. @NWIslandGames— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
CRICKET Channel Island Over 50s beat the Isle of Wight at the KGV, reaching their target of 230 with 3 wickets to spare— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Gold for Guernsey quartet (Tostevin, Le Cras, Rabey, Butcher) in women's 4x50m freestyle relay in 1-45.86— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017
Recurve Silver individual for Jason Le Page and team recurve Gold and compound team Silver #teamguernsey 7 medals on day one for archery! pic.twitter.com/OK0fDKQMFh— GIGA (@guernseyiga) June 26, 2017
Tom Hollingsworth on top step of podium with teammate Ollie Nightingale on third pic.twitter.com/KdGNshe3zS— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 26, 2017