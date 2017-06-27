NatWest Island Games: Swimmers lead way on Monday gold rush

A MONDAY gold rush for Guernsey in Gotland.

With no apologies made for combining two of the oldest cliches in the book, the Sarnians’ cloud nine had a golden lining yesterday as titles came flying in from a host of different sports with swimming leading the way with three on opening night in the pool.

Archery was not far behind with a brace of golds, the same number as in athletics, while cycling and badminton also joined in on the fun.

The table tennis squad, meanwhile, have guaranteed another medal thanks to the most remarkable of upset wins over hosts and red-hot favourites Gotland in the semi-final.

One man to head to bed for a well-deserved rest with a couple of golden gongs hanging from his neck was swimming star Tom Hollingsworth, who claimed his island’s first gold in the pool with another 50m backstroke masterclass and later joined forces with Ben Lowndes, Miles Munro and Games newcomer Henry Cliff in claiming 4x50m medley relay success.

‘It’s great competing at the Island Games,’ said Hollingsworth, now a veteran campaigner at the event.