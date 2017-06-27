Sarnians back to champion days

GUERNSEY are back on top of the Island Games podium.

The fact that their latest badminton team success came at the expense of old rivals Jersey, the champions from two years earlier when they were hosts, made it all the sweeter.

The Sarnians went into the final high on confidence having registered an impressive semi-final win earlier in the day, while the Caesareans had come through an epic last-four encounter that went down to the deciding set of the deciding mixed doubles rubber.

But when it came to the showpiece, the Greens were not going to be toppled.

Although Alex Hutchings gave Jersey a 1-0 lead by winning the men’s singles rubber against Jordan Trebert, Chloe Le Tissier soon had Guernsey on the right course with a convincing 21-10, 21-14 win over Emily Temple-Redshaw.

Paul Le Tocq and Ove Svejstrup then saw off Hutchings and Matt Bignell 21-19, 21-11 in the men’s doubles and Guernsey were on the brink of the regaining the title.

They did not have too long to wait as Le Tissier joined forces with Elena Johnson to great effect once again to seal victory with a 21-9, 21-12 win over Marilisa Garnier and Lindsey Woodward.