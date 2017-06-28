Live: Gotland 2017 Natwest Island Games
Welcome to our rolling coverage of Gotland 2017.
Gotland 2017
SWIMMING Guernsey also the fastest qualifier for tonight's men's 4x100m medley relay final— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 28, 2017
Qualifiers (2/2)— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 28, 2017
Miles Munro (100 free, 50 fly)
Courtney Butcher (50 free, 200 back)
Jonathan Beck (100 free)
Tatiana Tostevin (200 back)
Guernsey qualifiers (1/2)— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 28, 2017
Ben Lowndes (100m IM)
Robyn Le Friec (400m free)
Tom Hollingsworth (200m back)
Ollie Nightingale (200m back)
Guernsey will be heavily represented in tonight's swimming finals in Gotland, with number of their team qualifying from this morning's heats— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 28, 2017
CRICKET A superb half century from Jason Martin takes Grffins to six wicket victory over Rovers in tonight's Eve Lge Division One match— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017
Guernsey 1-1 Saaremaa result. Unbeaten Guernsey win their group to progress to football semis. @NWIslandGames #Gotland2017— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017
Guernsey 1-1 Saaremaa at halftime in Dalhem @NWIslandGames #Gotland2017— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017
James Roe wins brilliant sprint finish to the line for gold in men's mountain bike cross country @NWIslandGames— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017
Guernsey have 2 riders in leading group after 8 laps of 11 in men's mountain bike cross country, Roe & Culverwell pic.twitter.com/5QkEfAqtUx— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017
Indi Gallagher has broken Kim Goodall's island 400m record by 33 hundredths in taking bronze in Gotland— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 27, 2017