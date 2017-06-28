Roe gold after holding off Manx challenge

HOW do you celebrate a gold medal?

For James Roe, his terrific victory in yesterday’s men’s mountain bike cross-country earned him not champagne but, instead, ‘a protein shake and a pizza’.

In fairness, though, with the criterium still to come tomorrow, last night was more about rest and recuperation rather than celebration.

Nearly two hours of racing came down to a thrilling final sprint between Guernsey’s top senior rider and the Isle of Man’s Nick Corlett.

The layout of the course saw the riders finish in the jousting arena just outside the city wall of Visby that was used in the opening ceremony and was such that Corlett and Roe briefly flashed by before disappearing behind a grandstand they had to go around before turning back onto the finishing straight.

The initial first glimpse merely increased the excitement and when they turned for home, there was nothing to choose between the two as Roe broke to the right of Corlett and snatched gold by just 0.43sec. at the end of almost 1hr 48min. of racing.

Elliot Baxter, who had began the final lap in the leading group, was four seconds back in bronze medal position while Guernsey junior Sam Culverwell proved that he certainly is not in Gotland just for the experience with a brilliant ride for fourth place.