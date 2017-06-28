Scratchy draw sends Sharman’s men through

THEY are bound for the semi-finals, but Guernsey will have to improve drastically on last night’s performance if they are to defend their title successfully.

Held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Saaremaa, the Sarnians required a couple of crucial Leroi Riley saves and one outstanding last ditch tackle from Jacob Fallaize to ensure that they topped their group on goal difference from Aland, who beat Shetland 2-1 to also end the round-robin phase unbeaten with five points like Steve Sharman’s men.

Monday’s 3-0 win over Shetland by the Greens proved decisive when it came to progressing into the last four.

Sharman knew his side’s football was about as far from pretty as you can possibly get yesterday, but they are still in with a chance of another gold medal and that’s all that matters.

‘Our aim was to get through the group and we thought that would be an achievement because we have a squad with 15 Island Games debutants, we have players who have little experience of tournament football and are inexperienced in terms of their football careers anyway.

‘Over the weeks we have prepared for the Games, though, they have bonded well and I am incredibly proud of the spirit and effort they have shown and really pleased to be in the semi-finals.’