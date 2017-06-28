Stacey comes up with golden trumps this time

JOSH STACEY was the hero once more as Guernsey made it three team golds in a row in dramatic fashion yesterday at Sodervarnshallen.

Having come from two games down to win the seventh and decisive rubber over hosts and favourites Gotland in an upset semi-final victory, Stacey was again called upon to deliver the goods in the final against Greenland and he did so in style.

On this occasion, though, he led from the front with a general calmness and authority that belied the situation.

Facing Poul-Jorgen Peterson with the teams locked at 3-3 overall, Stacey flew out of the blocks in the first game to establish an all-important lead, 11-8.

The second game was almost a carbon copy of the first and he moved to within a game of victory with another 11-8 scoreline.

However, Peterson was not about to surrender and he produced some outstanding table tennis at the conclusion of the third game to narrow the deficit 9-11.

The fourth was nip-and-tuck up to seven-all, when Stacey won three unanswered points to give himself three match points.

Peterson saved all of them as the tension was cranked up to near unbearable levels for nearly all Sarnians in the sports hall, bar Stacey.

He remained focused and was not about to let this chance slide.

Another point later he had his fourth chance to seal the deal and he did so, forcing Peterson to play into the net while on the back foot.

‘Coming up against someone like Nisse [Lundberg], the number one seed coming here, last night in the semi-final decider and coming through that really close match stood me in good stead to know I could get through those tense matches,’ Stacey said.

‘It’s a relief. There was a lot of hope coming into it and to take the top medal is the best feeling ever. To have sat through the team win in Jersey but not play in it, to have the chance to play and win the decisive match this time is a great feeling.’