Bailiff proud of Guernsey success

THE Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas, has given his seal of approval to Team Guernsey’s outstanding efforts so far at the Gotland 2017 NatWest Island Games.

Speaking after seeing the swim team add two more gold medals to their collection through the star quality of both Tom Hollingsworth and Miles Munro, Sir Richard paid tribute

to the team spirit within the camp and the

camaraderie among all involved in the sterling Sarnian effort.

‘It has been a fantastic Games, the accommodation is superb and the atmosphere within the hotel is really buzzing,’ he said.

‘The team support is as good as I have ever seen, if not better,’ added the man who is attending his fourth away Games having previously been to Rhodes 2007, Bermuda 2013 and Jersey 2015.

‘There have been some great performances – Louise Perrio in the 10k coming through in the last 50m and then the race between the two boys [Alastair Chalmers and Sam Wallbridge] in the 400m hurdles just after it comes to mind. The determination on the faces of both of them as they came through to the line was something to behold.

‘Really, seeing individual performances that exceed expectations is what the Games are all about, more so than the medal table.

‘I have now seen all the sports Guernsey are participating in and I am looking forward to two more exciting days, with hopefully more Guernsey golds as well.’