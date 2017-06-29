Disaster strikes Jack – Stokes moves clear

EIGHTH place after day one of the team competition was not the start Guernsey’s men’s golf team were wanting.

But the shining light at Slite on day one was the performance of Jack Mitchell.

The quality of his ball striking has never been in doubt. For Mitchell the key to whether his game is in decent shape is the putter and he obviously had a good day as the competition teed off.

‘I am striking it well at the moment,’ Mitchell said yesterday morning on the practice green at the beautiful Visby GK course, home to European Tour star Alex Noren, at Kronholmen on Gotland’s west coast.

A few hours’ later he may have offered a different appraisal, the L’Ancresse man having faded from joint fourth to joint 21st after a disastrous 86.

The golf competition at Gotland 2017 is alternating between the two venues, with Slite hosting the first and third rounds and Visby GK the second and fourth.

‘This course [Visby GK] is more challenging around the greens, much more undulating, whereas Slite is flatter and more subtle breaks.

‘Off the tee I felt really good with driver, four-wood and long irons and with the putter I found a bit of tempo.’