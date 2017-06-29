Our silver lady Sarah beats Games record

EXCELLENT medalling 5,000m performances by Sarah Mercier and Louise Perrio were the highlights of a successful day of track and field in Visby.

Mercier ran a bold race for silver in the wake of an injury which curtailed her training in the build-up. Despite being unable to stick with Orkney’s Anna Tait, who eventually took gold in a new Games record time, the Guernsey woman’s time of 16-58.93 was within the previous record of 17-01.00.

‘It was a difficult race, I was pleased that Anna Tait went out hard at the start and I thought I would give it a chance and try to stay with her, but she was too strong in the second half,’ said Mercier.

‘I’m pleased to come away with a medal. It was not an ideal build-up to the race. I’d done a few training sessions in the past few weeks and I was definitely getting fitter in the lead-up, but I don’t think I could have done any better today.

‘I think the way the race was run really helped me, it was an honest race - it wasn’t too tactical.’

Perrio took bronze with a time of 17-06.12 just two days after her 10,000m victory and hopes to take a third individual medal in Friday’s half marathon.

‘I am happy after Monday,’ said Perrio.

‘I know I’m tired but the half runs differently. You do not have to run quite as fast so you have some time to get into it, so if I get my recovery right, it will be quick.’