Semis here we come

GUERNSEY set the record straight to book their place in the men’s basketball semi-finals with a convincing 84-45 victory over Froya yesterday.

In a quirk of the last-eight draw, the Sarnians were up against opposition they had already beaten in the group stage, but that round-robin performance on Sunday was regarded by coach Adam Farish as arguably the worst of his tenure.

He was a far happier man yesterday and he deserved to be as all his charges to a man were right up for this quarter-final at the Maxi Arena and it showed in their performance.

The coach argued it must have been hard to pick an MVP – the award eventually went to Jason Hooper for his 18 points on this occasion – as everyone did their job exceedingly well.

The starting five laid down a marker early by establishing a 10-point lead in the first quarter,but there was no let up when the coach began to use his bench, with the Sarnians 36-25 to the good at half-time.

They bossed the third quarter in no uncertain terms, hitting 15 unanswered points in the first five minutes of the second half as Agris Dulbinskis, Max Hamon and Hooper all sank big three-pointers to put Guernsey firmly in control.

Farish continued to utilise his bench and in return they justified his judgement, just as much in defence as in attack as they restricted Froya to, in the coach’s words ‘chucking up [shots] from everywhere’.