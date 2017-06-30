Bulldozed out in the cruellest of fashions

SPORT can be cruel.

Having twice managed to come up with rapid-response equalisers during a pulsating semi-final in the southern Gotland village of Fardhem, Guernsey’s Island Games football title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion in the third minute of injury time yesterday when Isle of Man literally powered their way into the final.

Bulldozing centre forward Calum Morrisey had begun the match in the No. 14 shirt and finished it in one without a number having suffered a cut during the second half, but he is an old fashioned burly No. 9 and just the sort of striker who is the target for set pieces.

So when the Manx men earned a 93rd minute corner, it came as no surprise that the delivery was hung up right in the middle of the penalty area inviting him to attack it.

He did just that, taking pretty much anyone in his way with him, including young Guernsey goalkeeper Jordan Kelly, who had been called up to the starting XI with Leroy Riley having failed a fitness test on a hand injury.

The ball found the roof of the net, Guernsey appealed for a foul on their keeper but the goal stood and the Isle of Man were delirious.

They were almost to a man still celebrating when Guernsey restarted the match and were almost caught out as substitute Danny Hale was slipped through on goal, but his shot took a touch off an opponent on its way just wide of the post and the subsequent corner drifted out on the full, ending the Greens’ title defence.