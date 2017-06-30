Live: Gotland 2017 Natwest Island Games
Welcome to our rolling coverage of Gotland 2017.
Patrick Ogier beaten by Jersey's Stuart Parker 6-0, 6-2 in men's singles tennis final @NWIslandGames— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 30, 2017
Bronze medal for Guernsey women's basketball team after narrow victory over Cayman Islands at the Maxi Aerna @NWIslandGames https://t.co/H1v6d1hjWa— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 30, 2017
Top 10 finish for Karina Bowie in the women's town criterium @NWIslandGames as she crosses the line 8th. Dani Hanley was 12th, Jo Watts 17th— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 30, 2017
Bronze medal for women's basketball @NWIslandGames 60-55 over Cayman Islands @gsybasketball— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 30, 2017
Women's town criterium under way in Visby @NWIslandGames #Gotland2017 pic.twitter.com/zcAFeHZRZP— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 30, 2017
Men's 4×100m quartet deservedly getting their moment in the limelight this evening after a dominant performance in winning gold
Gold for Guernsey in final swimming event @NWIslandGames Win for 4×50m freestyle relay team of Butcher, Beck, Rabey & Munro— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 29, 2017
Disqualification report at swimming withdrawn so Guernsey women's 4×100m medley relay team will get bronze @NWIslandGames— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 29, 2017
Dominant gold medal performance from Guernsey men's 4×100m freestyle relay team of Beck, Hollingsworth, Lowndes & Munro @NWIslandGames— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 29, 2017
Guernsey women's 4x100m medley relay team set to be upgraded to silver due to a disqualification @NWIslandGames— Guernsey Press Sport (@GsyPressSport) June 29, 2017