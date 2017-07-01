Pothas closing on his aim

JUST two years ago he was in charge of Guernsey but now, Nic Pothas has been described as a ‘strong contender’ for the role of Sri Lanka’s new permanent head coach.

If he is to get his wish and be offered full-time the job he has taken on an interim basis, the ongoing limited overs series and one-off Test against Zimbabwe is effectively his job interview.

The former South Africa and Hampshire wicket-keeper, 43, who played three times for his country, was Guernsey’s first full-time director of cricket when appointed to the role in January 2013.

He served three full seasons with the Sarnians and his final act with the senior island side was to oversee their promotion from World Cricket League Division Six in September 2015 just weeks before he stood down.

The fact that Pothas is now seemingly on the brink of coaching a full international Test Match nation does not come as a surprise to Guernsey Cricket Board chief executive Mark Latter.

Back when Pothas was first interviewed for the Guernsey job nearly five ago, he made no secret of his ambition to coach at the top level of the sport.

‘In his initial presentation to us, Nic told us that his ultimate goal was to manage one of England, South Africa or Australia within five years,’ said Latter.

‘With some people you may have scoffed at that, but Nic is a highly-driven and motivated individual, so it is no surprise to me that he in this position with Sri Lanka.

‘Knowing Nic well, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he is only half-way along his journey and we can count ourselves very lucky that he spent three years here with Guernsey.

‘We brought Nic in to do a specific job at a specific time and he did it exceptionally well, so it is great to see him go on firstly to Sussex, then Leicestershire and now Sri Lanka. It also shows the esteem that associate members like Guernsey are now being held in around the world of cricket as well.’