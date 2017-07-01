Switch from clay counts against top-seed Ogier

GUERNSEY’S Patrick Ogier had to bow to the excellence of Stuart Parker in yesterday’s men’s singles final.

The showpiece match was moved from the outdoor clay courts of Slite to the indoor venue at Visby Rackethallen due to rain and the Jerseyman got off to a flying start, claiming the first set 6-0.

The second was more competitive and had Ogier managed to win an epic game at the start of the set which went to several deuces, he might have sensed a comeback.

As it was, though, Parker took it and went on the seal the match 6-2.

‘In terms of his potential, he is definitely one of the best I have ever played against and when he is confident it can be really tough to get any traction against him,’ Ogier said later.

‘I think there was a bit of one match too many for me as I have had a long week with some tough matches and I have really enjoyed trying to imitate Rafa Nadal hitting big loopy top spin on clay all week, but it is so different in here and Stuart hits it flat so it suited him.

‘I would have loved to have played him on clay, although I am not saying it would have made a big difference to the result because I knew he was going to be very tough to play when he is playing that well.’

The Sarnian number one might have missed out on gold on this occasion, but he still ended the Games with a smile on his face.

‘It’s awesome [the Games atmosphere] and I am really pleased with the week I have had. I would have loved gold, but the right guy won it today and I will just have to beat him next time, ’ he added without rancour.