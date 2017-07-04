Guernsey Raiders to host Doncaster Knights in pre-season
THE Knights are heading to Guernsey to take on the Raiders.
As part of an ever-developing link between the two clubs, Championship outfit Doncaster Knights will come to the island next month and face Guernsey in a pre-season friendly at Footes Lane on Saturday 5 August, 3pm kick off.
'They have a pretty decent brand of rugby at Doncaster – they love to play out in the wide channels,’ said Jordan Reynolds, the Guernsey Rugby Club director of rugby.
'It will be great exposure for our boys.'
Entry will be free for Guernsey Rugby Club members, £7 for non-members.
