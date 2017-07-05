Eggo makes impressive start to title defence

BOBBY EGGO last night delivered a clear warning to the rest of the field left in the Ravenscroft Open Matchplay and the message was as clear as the blue sky over Vazon – ‘beat me if you can’.

While it was local club tyro CJ Elmy who produced the golfing pyrotechnics to salvage his tournament, the old maestro was proving as masterful as ever in disposing of long-time island teammate Mick Marley 5 & 4.

A misfiring Marley was no match for the man chasing a fourth straight Ravenscroft crown and even at this stage a betting man would be waging a few quid on Eggo meeting the young Jersey star Jason Stokes in Friday’s final.

Stokes had to dig fairly deep to stave off the challenge of La Grande Mare’s consistently best player, Dave Jeffery, but if he continues to strike the ball so sweetly as this and learns the necessary conservatism needed on a course where danger lurks around most corners, it will take a fine performance to beat him.

Chris Walker, another LGM man, faces that challenge in this evening’s quarter-final stage having ignored the handicap listings and dipped into his well of local knowledge to see off Danny Bisson on the last.

RESULTS

Ravenscroft Guernsey Open Matchplay

First round

Bobby Eggo beat Mick Marley 5 & 4; John Dent lost to Sean Mills 5 & 3; Jamie Blondel lost to Jack Mitchell at the 19th; Sam Le Huray lost to Tom Le Huray 4 & 3; Isaac Bate lost to CJ Elmy at the 19th; Arthur Evans lost to Steve Mahy 7 & 6; Danny Bisson lost to Chris Walker 2 down; David Jeffery lost to Jason Stokes 2 & 1.

Tonight’s quarter-finals

Eggo v. Mills, 5.20pm; Mitchell v. T. Le Huray, 5.26; Elmy v. Mahy 5.32; Walker v. Stokes 5.38.

Plate Competition

Quarter-finals

Mark Allez lost to Graham Warner 1 down; Brad Le Sauvage beat Colin Bourgaize 2 & 1; Jon Irvin lost to Ashley Northgrave 6 & 4; Nick Graham lost to Brendan Reeves 3 & 1.

Today’s semi-finals

Warner v. Le Sauvage, 5.44; Northgrave v. Reeves, 5.50.