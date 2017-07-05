Heather Watson sets up Victoria Azarenka clash by reaching Wimbledon third round

Heather Watson matched her best run at Wimbledon with an excellent victory over 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova to reach the third round.

The British number two played a perfect first set on a baking Court Two and then twice recovered from a break down in the second to win 6-0 6-4.

Watson will now attempt to avoid a repeat of the third-round exits she suffered in 2012 and 2015. The latter year was when she famously nearly upset Serena Williams.

She will face new mother Victoria Azarenka next after the former world number one overcame Russian 15th seed Elena Vesnina 6-3 6-3 on Court Three.

Sevastova has had a rapid rise this season and is certainly no mug on grass having won the warm-up event in Majorca.

But she had no answers at all to Watson in the first set, the 25-year-old racing through it in 19 minutes and not making a single unforced error.

It was almost as if Watson played too well, and when her level dropped, Sevastova capitalised on three double faults in one game to move 2-1 ahead.

Watson levelled at 3-3 only to lose her serve again but, after she broke to love immediately, Sevastova's head dropped and the Latvian dumped a final forehand into the net after one hour and one minute on court.

Watson has had a difficult 12 months, dropping outside the top 100, but she struck form in Eastbourne last week and has carried her momentum into Wimbledon.

She told the BBC: "I felt very good at the beginning of match, very on it and relaxed, more than I was in my first match.

"I obviously know how she plays, she is a great player and was expecting and was prepared for the best.

"She started to step up in the second set but I was able to keep my cool and just stick with her. I had to expect that she would raise her level after the first set and I just had to remain calm and adjust my game.

"I feel like I'm seeing the ball very big and am moving well."