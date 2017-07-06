Clash of young guns as Elmy and Stokes face-off

ONE thing is for certain in an intriguing fifth Ravenscroft Open Matchplay and that is it will have a teenage finalist.

And, still most likely, Jason Stokes or CJ Elmy will meet the master, Bobby Eggo, almost three times their tender years, in tomorrow’s final.

Eggo had to work particularly hard on another fine evening out at La Grande Mare to finally see off fellow Royal Guernsey man Sean Mills at the top of the draw.

The champion’s reward will be a semi-final against Jack Mitchell, who came from two down with two to play to beat Tom Le Huray on the first extra hole, while in the bottom half Elmy shocked the 2016 island champion Steve Mahy and Stokes took time to shrug off the challenge of home stalwart Chris Walker.

Ravenscroft Open Matchplay

Quarter-finals

Bobby Eggo beat Sean Mills 3 & 1; Jack Mitchell beat Tom Le Huray at the 19th; CJ Elmy beat Steve Mahy 2 & 1; Chris Walker lost to Jason Stokes 4 & 3.

Tonight’s semi-final

Eggo v. Mitchell, 5.20pm; Elmy v. Stokes, 5.26pm.