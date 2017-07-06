Dodd back in the Green Lions pack

JAMIE DODD has returned to Guernsey FC.

Five months after his high-profile exit from the club, the island’s best defender – the star of May’s Muratti Vase Final win – is back in time for the new Bostik South league season.

The 28-year-old played in a training game against Vale Rec on Tuesday night and is now planning to add to his 219 appearances when the season proper gets under way on 12 August.

‘I am looking forward to playing again at that level,’ he said.

‘I will still be signing on for St Martin’s again for the new season, so will probably play for both them and GFC, depending on how much I can commit.’

Despite the very public nature of his departure back in February, when Dodd stated publicly that it was ‘a permanent decision which won’t change’, manager Tony Vance insists there is no issue between the pair.