Eggo holds his nerve to set up final against youngster Elmy

BOBBY EGGO last evening twice came within a short putt of losing his long, unbeaten run in the richest competition in Island golf – the Ravenscroft Open Matchplay – but lives on to contest his fourth straight final tonight.

Eggo, who has now gone a remarkable 15 Ravenscroft matches undefeated spread over four years, took 21 holes to see off the 2007 Island champion Jack Mitchell, and will now take on the big-hitting, precocious 18-year-old qualifier, CJ Elmy, for the £500 first prize.

And if Elmy repeats the lofty standards he achieved in seeing off Jersey’s Jason Stokes 2 and 1, then the old master will need to be more than careful.

Mitchell’s challenge ultimately faltered on the third extra hole as he stared blindly into the setting sun and hit a wayward iron into trees short and right of the green.

The ball richoched unkindly into a ditch and he was done for.

While Elmy self acclaimed – ‘that’s probably the best I have ever hit it’ – beaten Stokes praised his young opponent, who holds the course record at La Grande Mare.

This evening’s final tees off at 5.20pm.